





The Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere is set to air on ABC in just a matter of hours, and suffice to say, we’re excited. But, also nervous. Very nervous.

Ultimately, one of the things that we’re most concerned about at the moment is that a major character could die. As for why this in particular, there are a couple of different reasons. First, there were the rumors last year that the ABC series could be killing someone off in their planned season 16 finale — which never got to film, let alone air. Is it possible that this is carried over to this premiere? We’re certainly concerned. Beyond just that, we’re also well-aware of the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic, and the series is going to be writing that into the story in some way.

If you have watched Grey’s Anatomy over the years, you’re probably familiar already with the fact that this show kills off characters all over the place — they’ve done it before, and they could very well do it again. We feel like characters like Meredith, Bailey, and Richard (who just went through a crisis) are probably safe. As for some of the others? We’re a little worried about Koracick, given that he’s a character whose death would be shocking without changing the show. We’re a little concerned for Jackson, as well, given that Jesse Williams has a lot of other irons in the fire. Jackson’s ex Maggie will probably be okay, given that her recent love interest in Winston is set to play a larger role.

