Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 return date, new trailer revealed







If you’ve been waiting for an official Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 return date on Starz, the wait is finally over.

Today, the network confirmed that the Power follow-up starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Naturi Naughton will be back on Sunday, December 6. Not only that, but there’s a new trailer below that gives you a mighty-good sense of some of what’s coming up next.

If you recall, the midseason finale wrapped the story up with a huge reveal pertaining to Cooper Saxe and Davis MacLean: They were making a deal together. It remains to be seen whether or not they’ll continue to collaborate in the weeks ahead, but clearly they want each other to think that they’ll work to save Tasha, while incriminating Tariq in the death if Ghost.

The trailer below showcases some of the challenges coming — but not so much with the Saxe/Davis twist. Instead, you get a sense in here of Tariq continuing to do whatever he can to make this delicate balance between his schooling and his business operation. Sooner or later, some secrets are going to come out — and the more that you work with Monet, the more danger you are probably going to be in.

There is then also the love triangle that is blooming between Lauren, Tariq, and Diana, though we gotta say that we’re a little less enthused about that side of things. Then again, doesn’t the show have the ability to win us over there? We’re just happy to have the series back, and it should run through at least the bulk of December into early January.

