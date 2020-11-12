Chicago Fire season 9 filming suspended for 2 weeks over positive test







While there was great news tonight in the world of Chicago Fire (season 9 premiered!), we now come bearing some bad news.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the NBC series has temporarily shut down production for two weeks after multiple positive tests among the production staff for the virus. Like with every other major production out there, regular testing is one of many protocols that has been established. Contact tracing is another key element of it, and the production shutdown comes as studios (like Wolf Entertainment, in this case) are operating under an abundance of caution. The production shutdown first began on Sunday, November 8.

Chicago Fire is not the only show within the One Chicago world to experience a production shutdown; previously, Chicago Med also temporarily stopped filming, but is now back in operation.

We know that production shutdowns can be frustrating both for fans expecting a lot of episodes and people who want to be at work doing their jobs; however, these are serious times. You have to do your best to ensure safety on all fronts, especially at the moment as we are in the midst of spiking cases all over the country. This is not something that is going to be going away anytime soon, and more than likely this will be far from the last show to suspend operations. These protocols are going to be the new normal for all series for some time moving forward; even once a vaccine is out there, it will take a good bit of time to distribute and spread across the country.

For now, we are sending positive vibes and well-wishes to the entire Chicago Fire cast and crew. Hopefully, everyone who is suffering can recover and be back to work before too long. We know that there is a new episode scheduled to air next week, and nothing is changing in that regard. We’ll have to wait and see where the schedule goes from there. Everything in this current era is in flux; the best we can do is hope for the best and send well-wishes. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







