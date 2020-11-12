





Tonight’s new episode of The Masked Singer of course brought you another fun reveal — did it catch you by surprise in any way?

Well, let’s just say that some of the theories surrounding the Snow Owls proved to be right! For a good chunk of the season, the theory was that Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black were underneath those masks, just because it matched their vocal tone in a very specific way. Now, it’s official, and one of the more intriguing twists of the season is done. It was interesting to have a couple have this sort of experience together, and that’s probably what will help them stand out when you look at this show many years to come.

We’re not shocked to see them eliminated at this point, though, largely due to the fact that there are some solo contestants with a little more versatility. They made it far enough to be memorable, but we think there’s a lot of supremely talented people still there.

So far, The Masked Singer continues to be fun … though we do think that the show could use more twists in vein with the Snow Owls. They at least allow us to see and feel something a little bit different. We know it’s hard to come up with significant twists to the format, but at least the producers are still trying. The more of that we have, the arguably stronger that The Masked Singer as a show is going to be.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right away

What did you think about the latest The Masked Singer reveal?

Did you have these guesses right all along? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to get some more news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







