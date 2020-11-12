Doctor Who season 13 begins filming; see episode count!







We’ve been waiting a long time in order to see Doctor Who season 13 on the air and yet now, the wait is finally over! Today, the BBC confirmed that production on the latest batch of new episodes is underway, and our personal hope is that we’re going to be seeing the show on the air when we get around to 2021.

While we are excited to see the series come back with more episodes, there is a caveat you should know: This is a shorter run than usual. There are only eight episodes being produced, with the biggest reason being that it’s hard to film amidst the pandemic with so many added protocols.

In a statement, here is what showrunner Chris Chibnall had to say about filming in this particular world:

“In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production … We’re thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous [virus] working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11. But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!”

Meanwhile, fellow executive producer Matt Strevens added the following:

“We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic and be able to start filming again for the next season of Doctor Who … The amazing production team, crew and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It’s going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever — with plenty of surprises.”

You can also see the official announcement below. There is a holiday special coming prior to these episodes, so at least we know that there are a lot of things worth looking forward to before we even get to these episodes!

