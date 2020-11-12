Jeopardy! petition starts to have LeVar Burton become next host







We are still mourning the loss of iconic Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, and the truth is, no one can fully replace him. He is an icon, and someone who we’ve loved for the vast majority of our life. He had everything you would want in a host — enthusiasm for the subject matter, charisma, a sly sense of humor, and above all else, focus. While Alex was Jeopardy! for all purposes, he never tried to make the show about him.

Amidst all of this, it’s inevitable that people will start to think about a replacement — after all, Trebek himself knew that the show would move forward once he was gone. He recognized he would likely have no say in the next host, but just hoped that they would be embraced with the same amount of love that he received over the years.

The obvious replacement to take over the hosting role is Ken Jennings, given that he is the most-noteworthy contestant in the history of the show and he already has a role on Jeopardy! itself. We’re convinced that he would make a fine host and we know he loves and understands the brand.

Yet, at the same time we’re starting to realize that there are other great candidates out there — with LeVar Burton being a fantastic choice. He’s a smart, charismatic man with a near-constant thirst for knowledge. Did you see how great he was on Weakest Link back when he did an episode? He has nostalgia on his side thanks to years of Reading Rainbow, and he would come in with an immediate command of the room. If you’re looking outside of Jeopardy! itself we really can’t think of anyone better, and a petition has already started for him to get the gig. As of this writing, the petition has over 6,000 signatures, but we’re sure that it is going to grow.

Above any of his individual attributes or television experience, the biggest case for LeVar as a host is simple: His presence. There is just something about him that puts you at ease; it’s a similar vibe to how Trebek carried himself; the job never felt hard to him, and despite being a stickler for the rules, we always thought he came across as sympathetic.

Do you think that LeVar Burton would make for the ideal Jeopardy! host?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to come back for even more TV news. (Photo: Jeopardy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







