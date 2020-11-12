Chicago PD season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Voight, Atwater’s challenge







As you prepare to check out Chicago PD season 8 episode 2 on NBC next week, know this: Elements from the premiere will remain. The arc pertaining to Atwater is not meant to be some one-night event; it is going to continue to be important moving forward.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 2 synopsis with some additional insight when it comes to what lies ahead:

11/18/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The son of an influential former officer is implicated in a murder and Moore pressures Voight to charge him quickly so that the CPD isn’t accused of preferential treatment. The stakes are raised in Atwater’s fight against the blue wall after patrol officers stop responding to his team’s calls. Voight wants to help Atwater end this mistreatment but the two can’t agree on the right way to handle it. TV-14

We’re not surprised that there would be some tension between Voight and Atwater, mostly because there’s no way that Hank can really understand what Atwater is going through. There are a lot of different elements to what is going on here.

As for what Voight is going through courtesy of Moore, this is going to be a key component of this upcoming season in its own right. We do foresee a lot of challenges where the police are trying to show that they are getting on the right side of the headlines, but do they really mean it? They have to be sincere in their efforts to reduce brutality and clean up their act, and not just do it for good PR or to score some political points.

Odds are, it’s going to take some time for us to get answers on all of this … but we are very much intrigued to see how this story develops.

