The Blacklist season 8 spoilers: Escapism will remain a priority







When The Blacklist season 8 premieres on NBC this Friday, there are a number of different things that you can expect to see. With that being said, we also know now of one thing you won’t — mentions of the global health crisis.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide setting up the new season, show executive producer Jon Bokenkamp makes it clear that there’s a real desire for the show to be separate from what is going on with the pandemic — plus, we know that Elizabeth Keen and the Task Force are going to have enough on their plate as it is:

“We feel like each one of these episodes should be an hour to step away from the nightmare that has been [the virus] and sort of a bit of escapism, hopefully.”

We do think this is the best move for a show like this — for others, we understand more of a need to directly address the pandemic. Yet, The Blacklist has always felt like it lives within its own strange pseudo-realistic world. The adversaries at times do feel like comic-book villains and a criminal like Raymond Reddington is clearly a larger-than-life figure. This is not a show that really can just focus on delivering some of the mythology and giving you a lot of fun, entertaining stuff throughout.

Within the premiere itself, be prepared to see the aftermath of Liz Keen’s big decision to side with one Katarina Rostova — don’t you imagine that this will have sweeping ramifications for some time?

