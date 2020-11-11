SWAT season 4 episode 3 preview: ‘The Black Hand Man’







Following tonight’s premiere, do you find yourself interested in getting some early SWAT season 4 episode 3 hints? Then go ahead and consider this article your source of what’s out there.

Unfortunately, we can’t say that there is necessarily a lot of stuff floating around. CBS did not unveil a press release for the November 18 installment prior to the two-hour premiere tonight, and the one thing they have put out is the title: “The Black Hand Man.” Why not more? It may just be because there’s information in the synopsis that will give something away about the premiere; or, it may just because production all shows is a little bit trickier within this pandemic world.

Regardless of not having a not of news in advance of this SWAT episode airing, we do at least have a good sense of what is coming up thematically. A good bit of this season seems to be about Hondo coming to terms with who he is and and some of what he’s gone through — he finds himself being pulled between different sides and trying to be different things for different people. It’s not easy.

Of course, through all of the larger themes we do imagine SWAT will continue to have a lot of the stuff that has been central to it from the very beginning — think in terms of great action sequences and moments that will cause you to get teary-eyed. The pandemic may cause some logistical challenges behind the scenes, but in the end, we’re not looking at something that is going to fundamentally alter the sort of show that this is. SWAT will still be looking to achieve many of the same overall goals.

