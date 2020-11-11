Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? New season 8 episode scoop







Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Go ahead and consider this article both your source on this and everything else that lies ahead!

Alas, we can’t say that we’re coming into this with a bevy of good news to dish around … at least when it comes to checking out a new installment in the coming hours. There is no new episode this week, with the CMA Awards being a big reason for that. This is an every-year tradition, so we can’t say that it’s a shock … even though we tend to forget about it every single year before getting around to this time.

Here is the silver lining amidst all of this — we do at least know that there are new episodes coming throughout most of the rest of the month/early December. While you wait for some of them to premiere, we’re happy to go ahead and share some more details. All you have to do is look below…

Season 8 episode 5, “Dee-Vorced” (November 18) – “Beverly’s meddling in Adam’s relationship with Brea leads to a confrontation with her divorced mother, Vicki. Meanwhile, Barry struggles to reunite the JTP following his breakup with Ren.”

Season 8 episode 6, “Eracism” (November 25) – “Adam sets out to create a movie that will tackle racism but realizes he is out of his depth on the subject due to his sheltered upbringing. Meanwhile, Geoff is determined to teach Erica and Barry to become better people.”

Season 8 episode 7, “Hanukkah on the Seas” (December 2) – “Pop-Pop surprises the family with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada. Meanwhile, Erica stirs up holiday trouble at home on an all-new Hanukkah-themed episode.”

This episode sounds particularly fun — but also chaotic. A winter cruise to Canada just seems like one accident after another waiting to happen. Be prepared for that and so much more.

