Outlander season 6: A new Sam Heughan story tease!







While we’re hearing a lot of assorted updates about Outlander season 6, getting actual story teases is few and far between. Sure, we know that the season is based on A Breath of Snow and Ashes, but unless you are a book reader, you are probably somewhat in the dark. Even if you have read the source material, you still may be aware of the fact that there are often changes that can happen with the source material.

Thanks to a new Sam Heughan interview, we do have a small tease of what lies ahead in the show’s North Carolina world. Here is some of what he had to say to Town & Country:

We are gearing up, ready to go. We have about half of the scripts now and are doing costume fittings. Everything is taking longer because of [the pandemic], but we will be back to work very soon. I don’t know if I can say this, but we may be dealing with those differences between Lowlander Scots and Highlanders in the states in the new season, so that should be interesting.

While this is not a tease that gives much away on Jamie’s future, it is a reminder that not every Scottish man and woman in America is the same. This distinction is important, especially since it can be so easy for people to generalize and not draw lines between Lowlanders and Highlanders. Watching the relationship between these different settlers should prove interesting, especially when it comes to seeing where Jamie stands in the midst of all of it.

