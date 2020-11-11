The Bachelorette spoilers: Tayshia Adams gets some surprise guests







Next week’s new episode of The Bachelorette is going to be all about Tayshia Adams — the series is set to move forward from Clare completely. That means all of the drama now is going to come through some of the guys — and rest assured, there will be a lot of it! You are going to see coming up a lot of tension bubble up to the surface, in part because the producers are going to amp up the chaos with some of the dates.

Oh, and did we mention that there will be some fan favorites stopping by as well? Ashley I. and Jared will be present for one of the group dates, and it sounds as though Wells Adams will be there for another. (Kudos to these people for willing to go through quarantine just to be a part of this episode.)

To get a few more specifics on what’s to come, just be sure to read the latest The Bachelorette synopsis below:

“1606” – It’s “game on!” when Ashley I. and Jared pay a special visit to Tayshia, running and judging a competition to test the strength and maturity of eight of her suitors. Who will win the coveted title, and who will struggle to the finish line? Dramatic faceoffs between the men prove a distraction, but the Bachelorette manages to squeeze in some romance. Refusing to give up, two hotheaded rivals try to pull Tayshia into the fray right before the rose ceremony. A group of the guys will be coached by former four-time Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas and current undefeated UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez through wrestling drills to prepare for a big match in front of the men not on the date. Fan-favorite Wells Adams calls the wild action with Chris Harrison. Who will fight for Tayshia’s heart and emerge victoriously? Finally, one smooth move will cement a bachelor’s status as public enemy number one with the other jealous men on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So yea … don’t you think that this is going to be fun? If nothing else, it’s going to feel like a typical episode of this series.

