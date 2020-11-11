This Is Us season 5 episode 4 promo: Is bad news coming for Kate?







This Is Us season 5 episode 4 is slated to arrive on NBC next week, and we’re already getting a sense that Kate is going to be put through a lot.

On last night’s episode, it was pretty clear that she was starting to get attached to a certain mother-to-be, one who was interested in letting Kate adopt her baby. Is that process going to go through? That’s a hard thing to have a clear answer to.

There was a tense moment in the episode where Kate and Toby had an argument that could have upset the birth mother, though it seemed on the surface like she was okay after the fact. Yet, remember this — it may have been hard to vocalize discomfort in the moment. Some people just don’t have that sort of confidence in the moment. Not only that, but this may have also been an instance where she thought about it more after the fact.

Beyond the argument, there could be one comment about Baby Jack that caused the birth mother to pause — one where Kate and Toby discussed not changing their son quickly enough and joking that he didn’t even mind sitting in his you-know-what. It may have been a joke, but it’s likely concerning to a relative stranger. Regardless of if this is a factor or not in the story ahead, the promo below features Kate questioning if the birth mother is having second thoughts … and there is probably a significant reason for that. Go ahead and be concerned in advance.

