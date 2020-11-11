Chicago Fire season 9, Chicago Med season 6: Casts tease what’s ahead!







We know you’ve waited a long time to see Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD back on the air — and the good news is that the premieres are almost here! New episodes are going to be airing tonight, and you can get a few more teases courtesy of the video below!

What this particular video does is offer up a few new teases of what lies ahead, in particular when it comes to showing how all three shows are wrestling with real-world stories. Chicago Med is inevitably taking on the pandemic more than the other two in this world, but that makes sense given that these characters would be facing it every single day when they go into work. It will certainly impact the firefighters over on Chicago Fire, but they also still have fires and issues to take care of that are similar to what they’d be doing every other day. There’s a new paramedic coming into the Firehouse, so you’ll get to see some new character development alongside a deepening of the story for some other familiar faces.

Meanwhile, over at Chicago PD a lot of the story will be about Atwater’s place in the department, as he finds himself subjected to abuse and mistreatment by other officers over breaking the “Blue Wall” and calling out misconduct. He’s doing the right thing, and he will have Intelligence’s support … but how much will that matter when the dust settles? That’s something we still have to figure out.

No matter what happens over the course of these premieres, let’s just hope for some emotionally satisfying stories that can properly set the stage for whatever is coming up next. Rest assured, we’re more than a little excited to dive into all of this more.

