MacGyver season 5 cast and crew officially back at work







It’s been a long time coming, but there is some rather-great news for the cast and crew of MacGyver today!

In a new post on Instagram, series regular Justin Hires (Bozer) confirmed that everyone is now getting back to work on the CBS show, leading up to the big return with season 5 next month. For those thinking that this is too quick a turnaround for new episodes, remember this — MacGyver already had a handful of episodes in the bank from the end of season 4. They can start airing some of those episodes soon before eventually getting into everything else.

So what can you ultimately expect when the cast and crew get back to work? Think in terms of a story that revolves heavily around the Phoenix Foundation still doing their best to take on what is left of Codex, the organization that they thwarted at the end of season 4. They are still out there, and that’s without even mentioning some other villains and the possibility of new ones showing up. We’re stoked for the idea of more episodes that explore the relationships between the different members of Team Phoenix, and also ones that give us some of the fun and escapism that you’ve come to expect from the series.

We all need a hero to look up to here and there — and Mac can be that person. The same goes for Bozer, Riley, Desi, Russ, and of course Matty Webber. Here’s to hoping for a season that is well worth the super-long wait that we’ve endured over the past several months.

