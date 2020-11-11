American Horror Story season 10: New poster bares its teeth







The new official poster for American Horror Story season 10 has arrived, and this one does a good job being precisely what you would want — to freak you out.

If you look below courtesy of Ryan Murphy’s official Instagram, you can get a good look at what is coming. It’s weird, shark-like, and it’s a reminder of some of the sea-based mythology that is potentially going to be at the heart of this season. MAny of the clues that are out there suggest that we’ll be seeing something related to the beach or the ocean this go-around — maybe it’ll be about sea-nymphs or mermaids, or at least some sort of urban legend.

Originally, the plan here was for American Horror Story season 10 to premiere at some point this year, but to the surprise of pretty much no one that has been delayed thanks to the global health crisis. Now, we’re at a point where we may be stuck waiting until 2021 to see what’s going to be coming up next. At least with American Horror Story we are talking about a show where every season is very much its own beast. With that in mind, it’s not like we’ll be stuck waiting to see the continuation of some story from a past season of the franchise.

Odds are, this will live up to some of the billing — it’s actually given the team more time to develop the idea, which could prove to be very much a good thing. One of the long-term issues that we’ve seen with this show is that sometimes, rushing to get together a new idea every year isn’t always for the best.

