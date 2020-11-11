The Bachelorette: Did Jason Foster leave Tayshia Adams’ season?







On tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette, we ended up seeing the first major departure of the season — Jason Foster is done. He left the show, and he chose to leave under his own accord.

Let’s give Jason a lot of credit here when it comes to his decision to depart — he recognized that he emotionally couldn’t be there for Tayshia Adams after Clare Crawley chose someone else, and he decided that it wasn’t worth putting Tayshia through something. That’s why he went over and told her directly. He didn’t want to lead her on, and didn’t want to come across as manipulative or wishy-washy.

Interested in getting more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then watch our latest episode discussion below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates and then view our show playlist.

Maybe if Jason had more time, he would have been able to get to another place with Tayshia — unfortunately, there just wasn’t room for him to have that. This season moved so quickly but there is one thing that we know for certain now — he was unabashedly there for the right reasons. If he wasn’t, he could’ve faked some feelings and tried to find a way in order to move forward. That didn’t end up happening.

Is there going to be a chance to see Jason again at some point in the future? We have to hope so. Maybe there will be an opportunity to see him on Bachelor in Paradise someday. We know that he’s not going to be The Bachelor, given that Matt James already has that title. Tayshia is understandably nervous after Jason’s departure, mostly because she hopes that other people are there for her.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now, including more details on what’s ahead

Were you rooting for Jason Foster on The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







