The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Is Noah villain of Tayshia’s season?







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on The Bachelorette episode 6? Tayshia Adams is now fully entrenched as the lead. There isn’t a fear that Clare or anyone else is going to swoop in; the chaos that is coming through the rest of this season is going to be based on the guys who are already a part of the show.

In the preview for what is coming up on the series next, we of course had a chance to see more drama … not that this should be all that much of a surprise. This is going to be a season where a lot of messiness could happen around every corner. As a matter of fact, that’s something that we kinda want in a traditional sense — nothing spiteful, but just things that we would expect from a show that is a part of this franchise.

What the promo showed us for next week was a little bit of oil, an appearance from Ashley I. and Jared, plus a little bit more competition between the guys. Why is Noah hopping the fence and pushing himself on group dates? Is he the new villain? Signs certainly point towards that. He’s interrupting other people and seems to have no real regard for who he makes mad along the way. This is typical villain behavior, no? We’ll see how all of this plays out…

