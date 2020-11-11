SEAL Team season 4: Want to catch up before the premiere?







The SEAL Team season 4 premiere is poised to arrive in just under one month’s time, and there is a lot for the show to take on. Jason and Cerberus will have a mission separate from the team, and there are also questions about the aftermath of that Jason – Mandy finale scene. There are opportunities for action, but also chances to see people get emotional.

What we think this preview reminds you of, first and foremost, is that SEAL Team is a show all about family — in this case, the family you choose. We know that Bravo Team can be somewhat-dysfunctional, but when the dust settles we know that they’ll be there for each other. They understand the emotional turmoil because they have all been there. Don’t expect the premiere to take it easy on any of the characters, since they are going to go from the frying pan into the fire in a rather-quick fashion.

We know that there will be struggle ahead — we just hope that in the interim, there will be a chance to see some characters find their happiness and peace.

