Law & Order: SVU season 22 trailer: Did Benson arrest the wrong man?







Law & Order: SVU season 22 is going to be premiering on NBC this Thursday, and we can say that they are definitely not shying away from current events.

We know that the aforementioned statement is hardly a surprise, given that SVU has a tendency to rip from the headlines multiple times a season. Here, however, they are doing so in a way that tackles multiple different events at once, including police reform and racial profiling.

The new trailer below gives you a small sense of what to expect, as Olivia Benson finds herself accused of arresting the wrong man for a crime. She claims that everything was followed by the book, and that he both fit the profile and was resisting arrest. Fin steps in as well, noting that Olivia did “nothing wrong” under the circumstances. Yet, she is advised to get a lawyer after it seems like a lawsuit has been filed against her. Not only that, but a video of her arresting the wrong guy is starting to go viral.

This is going to be a complicated premiere no doubt, one that reminds us explicitly of the frailty of all of these characters within this world. Benson may be thought of as one of TV’s greatest heroes, but she also comes with her own flaws. How this premiere tackles them remains to be seen, but if we know one thing from watching SVU over the years, it is that the story rarely ever follows a straight line. There’s often a twist midway though that sends the story down a direction that no one was really expecting in advance.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

