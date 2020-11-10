The Good Doctor star Richard Schiff reveals positive virus test
We know that The Good Doctor has been dealing with a major story as of late when it comes to the global pandemic. Now, a series regular and his wife, a recurring guest star, are both dealing with the virus in real life.
In a new post on Twitter, Richard Schiff (who plays Dr. Glassman on the series) revealed that he and Sheila Kelley (who plays Debbie) have both tested positive and are doing their best to recover. Schiff referred to the past week, which also included the Presidential Election, as the most “bizarre [one] of our lives.”
It remains to be seen if Schiff’s positive test has had an impact on the ABC show or not, though in most of the two-part premiere Glassman and Debbie were separate from a lot of the main characters. The most important thing now is that he is able to recover, and that he has the support of everyone around him during what is going to be such a difficult time. Schiff is a brilliant actor, and by all accounts also a brilliant person. Here’s to hoping for a quick recovery, and that he will have a chance to be around the cast and crew of the ABC show again before too long.
For some more information, take a look at the Instagram post from Kelley below.
Feel free to share your thoughts and well-wishes for Richard and Sheila in the comments. (Photo: ABC.)
Richard and I have some news. We have both tested positive for COVID-19. We‘re quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering. This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly. I am grateful for @s.factor.official embodiment practice as it tunes me deeply into my body. It is helping me cope from minute to minute. For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing. If you have Covid we’re in this together. Breath deeply. Breath slowly. Breath fully. We will get through this together.