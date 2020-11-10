Dash & Lily season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following the show’s premiere on Netflix today, is there a reason to have hope for a Dash & Lily season 2? Within this article, we’ll do our best to offer up an answer — plus, offer some hope for the future.

While it’s far too early to say for sure what the future is going to hold for this series, we can go ahead and say this — Dash & Lily is the perfect sort of show for Netflix. They’ve found a real sweet-spot for themselves with these teen romantic comedies, and this one is going to encompass a lot of what the streaming service loves while adding some Christmas cheer to it as well. We’re not sure if we’re going to get as much new holiday programming as in years past due to the pandemic, so you do have to appreciate all of it you possibly can.

What we can tell you right now is that even if there is no season 2 officially, the show’s own creator is intrigued about the possibility. Speaking in a new interview with Decider, here is what Joe Tracz had to say on the subject:

“I mean, it’s never far from my mind. I love these characters … And there is a second book, so it’s definitely something I’ve given a lot of thought to … I hope that if the series connects with people, that we’ll be able to get a chance to adapt that second book.”

Of course, that adaptation is going to depend heavily on what the viewership totals are for season 1, and that is something that is hard to have a clear take on at this point. We are still hours away from that, but Netflix judges total viewership and then also retention. They want to know that people are finishing their shows, since that is a good indicator that they will continue to watch moving forward.

Hopefully, we will learn more about a renewal by some point early next year.

Do you want to see a Dash & Lily season 2 renewal happen?

