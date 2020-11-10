The Resident season 4, Prodigal Son season 2 premiere dates revealed







The truth is, we’re still going to be waiting for a while to see The Resident season 4 and Prodigal Son season 2. With that being said, though, isn’t it nice to at least have some official premiere dates?

To go along with the start date for Last Man Standing season 9 announced earlier today, Fox was kind enough to share information about their big-ticket drama series. You’ve been waiting on all of these for many months now, but come January, the wait will officially be over. (As a reminder, all the times below are Eastern.)

Tuesday, January 12

8:00 – The Resident

9:00 – Prodigal Son

Monday, January 18

8:00 – 9-1-1

9:00 – 9-1-1: Lone Star

The one thing that is notable about this schedule is seeing 9-1-1 and its spin-off airing on the same night, something that we did not have a chance to see in the past. This is a reminder of the clear faith Fox has in this as a franchise.

As for how the lineup of The Resident / Prodigal Son is going to fare, it makes some sense to have questions! These are in many ways different shows. Yet, they each have done a good job of building core audiences, and they give Fox some programming that feels different enough from the rest of network TV, even if there are a medical drama and crime-solving series, respectively.

More information about all of these shows will be coming out in the weeks and months to come — the premiere dates were held back to January as a precaution, given that it has taken some time for people to get back to work amidst the pandemic. Better safe than sorry, or to get expectations up for the premiere date only for it to later change.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







