Last Man Standing season 9 premiere date, special night revealed







Fox has a plan now for Last Man Standing season 9, and it revolves around getting the show off to the best start possible.

Today, it was confirmed that the Tim Allen sitcom will be premiering on Sunday, January 3 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, following both NFL football and the premiere of new comedy Call Me Kat. Following this, the show will move over to its new Thursday timeslot of 9:30 p.m. Eastern starting on January 7. It will follow there Call Me Kat as well as the latest season of Hell’s Kitchen, a show that could very well go on until the end of time judging from how many seasons there are already.

Unfortunately for Last Man Standing, we have seen already that there is a somewhat-finite nature to its run. This is going to be the final season, but at least Fox is giving it a good launch window to draw in viewers right away. It’s not a surprise that it is airing after Call Me Kat, though, as there is more of a long-term investment in that show and it mean need the lead-in a little bit more than the Baxter family does.

As of right now, we anticipate that there will be a lot of Last Man Standing episodes that air through the winter and the spring. Similar to last season, we are probably going to get a flurry of new episodes to make up for not having any in the fall. While we would’ve loved for the series to make it to ten seasons, nine is nothing to sneeze at — remember, after all, that the show was originally canceled at ABC. It’s a fantastic thing that it’s had the long run that it has, and we’re sure that more news when it comes to specifics will be out over the weeks ahead.

