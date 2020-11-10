SWAT season 4 premiere video: Hondo looks at a ‘generational wound’







We are gearing up now for the SWAT season 4 premiere to arrive on CBS in just over 24 hours, and there is powerful stuff ahead.

For a small sample of some of that, all you have to do is look at the new sneak peek below. Here, you have more of a full-on window into Hondo and his father’s souls as they question the nature of change. Hondo’s father recounts an issue with Black men and police brutality all the way back in the 1960’s. Hondo remembers everything that happened, meanwhile, in the era of Rodney King. Now, there continue to be tragedies in the present.

The most powerful words that are uttered within this preview are “generational wound.” It’s something that opens and re-opens and there’s no guarantee that it will ever fully heal. Hondo wants to believe that this could be the time that a lesson is finally learned, but is it? Is this a pattern of brutality that will only continue? SWAT is taking a hard look at the relationship between the police and the Black community within the two-hour premiere, especially in terms of the difficult position Hondo finds himself in. He is a police officer, someone who routinely works to uphold the law. Yet, he is of a race of people who are often victims of systemic racism by police officers. How does he find his place within the world?

The conversation you see here largely scratches the surface, and from here, we will see how SWAT chooses to evolve this complicated story. The premiere may very well be the most topical episode of the series so far.

