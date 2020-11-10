The Umbrella Academy season 3 renewal official; filming details







Just in case you were worried somehow about the future of The Umbrella Academy, here’s a big reason not to be. The show is coming back for a season 3!

According to a new report from Deadline, there is going to be a new batch of ten episodes coming, and series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are all going to be back for more. The same here goes for executive producer/showrunner Steve Blackman.

We don’t think that the renewal news itself is going to come as a shock to anyone, and nor should it really. The Umbrella Academy has been considered to be one of the more-popular series at Netflix and while the streaming service doesn’t give away many details about their ratings, optically we can still consider this a smash hit. Also, Netflix is lacking a lot of other comic adaptations due to Marvel’s properties shifting over to Disney+. The DC world also has a new home over at HBO Max.

Filming for season 3 is currently slated to begin in Toronto this coming February, though of course remember that everything is subject to change amidst the global pandemic. We will see exactly where things go over the coming months.

For now, go ahead and consider this renewal a victory if you love the show dearly — Netflix is not the sort of streaming provider who just hands renewals down quickly, and you often have to work hard and contribute a lot of viewership in order for them to happen. Because of that, this is a tremendous win and it gives the entire creative team an opportunity to explore some new horizons. Fingers crossed that it continues to meet fan expectations.

