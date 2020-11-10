The Outsider season 2 not happening at HBO; could it elsewhere?







Following its run earlier this year, we did our best to stay optimistic when it came to The Outsider season 2 at HBO. Alas, it does not appear to be taking place.

According to a report coming in now from Deadline, studio MRC is currently shopping a potential second season to multiple outlets after the original network decided to pass. Writer/executive producer Richard Price created the season 2 story with the blessing from Stephen King, whose novel served as the basis for season 1.

Why didn’t HBO want to pick the show back up? This is a difficult question to answer, largely because there can be a multitude of different reasons behind it. Some of them may be creative, whereas others may be related to whether or not there was a good spot for the show on the network.

When you look at the ratings for The Outsider season 1, they certainly weren’t in a position where we would consider them bad. This show did generate more than 910,000 live viewers a week, and that is without considering DVR ratings or streams through some of HBO’s different platforms. The series didn’t necessarily get the after-the-fact buzz of some of their other programs, so maybe that played a factor. Also, HBO has become more and more invested in one-and-done series where you get a handful of great stories, only to then see them move on to other things. Watchmen is a great example of that, and you are seeing something similar to it right now to The Undoing. There is a world where you can say they should’ve done this with Big Little Lies, even if season 2 did have some good moments courtesy of Meryl Streep.

If we do end up hearing some more great news when it comes to a potential The Outsider season 2, we will be sure to let you know.

