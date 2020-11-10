Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Midseason finale!







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 is set to arrive in just under two weeks, and this episode should prove to be jaw-dropping. After all, we’re talking about the midseason finale … or at least an episode configured to work as one. Seven episodes isn’t exactly a long run for an episode, but then you also add in here the fact that these episodes have been great. That’s going to make it even harder to think about waiting for months to see more of the series.

Maybe AMC knows that they have something great here; after all, they aren’t exactly sharing too many details in advance! Just take a look at the full Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

Strand sends Alicia and Charlie on a mission to look for Dakota.

By the end of this episode, we have a feeling that Alicia and Charlie’s world isn’t going to be quite the same … but what that means certainly remains to be seen. We are glad to see a huge episode for Alicia to close out the first part of the season, especially since by the time this airs it will have been a long time since we got to the last major episode for her. The same goes for Strand.

Beyond that, the primary question that we’ve got is simply this: Will there be a chance in here for there to be some sort of reunion featuring most of the main characters? As great as this season has been, it has been tough not being able to see a lot of our favorites together in one room … or even close to it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead

What do you think is going to happen on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7?

How do you think the show is going to unravel? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







