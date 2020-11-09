Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is coming to ABC — finally







Go ahead and consider this one of those ideas that we first expected to see years ago, but is only just coming around now. Today, it was announced that ABC is working on a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, with the plan seemingly being to launch it at some point in 2021.

So why do this show now? We think a lot of it just has to do with ABC looking to continue the legacy of the long-running game show, and provide audiences with something they are clearly enjoying at the moment. The network saw big ratings with their Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time series of specials, and also has performed well with its revival of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. It also has celebrity-led game shows like Match Game and Celebrity Family Feud on the air already.

For Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, you are getting hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White on board alongside celebrities doing their best to play for their favorite charities. Wheel of Fortune is one of those game shows that is loved by the whole family and universally known — odds are, there are millions of famous people out there who grew up watching this and have had a few dreams of spinning the big wheel. This should be fun, and honestly, it’s something that feels like a great eight-episode event to air in the off months of the year.

We don’t think that ABC should be fighting too hard to rush this, though — they are going to be set up on scripted programming for a while, at least so long as series are able to continue filming amidst the global health crisis. People have been waiting for a long time to see many of their favorite scripted shows and we are just now at a point where they are coming back.

