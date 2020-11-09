SWAT season 4 spoilers: Is there hope for Hondo, Nichelle?







As we get closer to the return of SWAT season 4 later this week, there are a lot of stories that we know to expect. The Shemar Moore series will be incredibly topical in taking a look at the social justice movements sweeping the country, and also will show the delicate position Hondo finds himself in as a police officer.

While taking on these issues, the writers are going to remain committed along the way to addressing some of the storylines already established for their characters. When it comes to Moore’s character of Hondo, that means taking a further look at his relationship with Nichelle. Are the two on the road to repairing their relationship? It feels a little presumptive to say that right now, but there is at least still hope. After all, it does appear as though the character will be back at some point in the future.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine about the premiere event and the topical stuff coming, here is what executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas had to say on the subject of Nichelle’s future:

Nichelle went off to work on youth centers, but we really loved the chemistry between the two of them. Nichelle will come back into Hondo’s life, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to be romantic. Hondo has some things that he still has to figure out on the personal side before he’s really ready to be in a committed relationship again. The two of them, they’re in a unique position in that you have Nichelle who works at a community center and you have Hondo who is a police officer — and in the year 2020, they may have different opinions on certain topics. He needs to earn that friendship back and it’s really going to test Hondo in a way that we don’t normally see.

We certainly don’t mind seeing Hondo tested, or seeing Shemar get to explore new vulnerabilities that he doesn’t always get to play. Even if that means more hurdles for the character in the short-term, he may prove to be better off in the long run.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT, including more insight on what’s next

What are you hoping to see the most when it comes to Hondo and Nichelle on SWAT season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







