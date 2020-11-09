FBI season 3: New promo amps up some of the action to come







We are just over a week away now from the launch of FBI season 3, and we’ve got more of an indication now than ever of what’s coming up. Let’s just say that, for starters, it doesn’t feel altogether different from what we’ve seen in the past.

The promo below is high-octane and stylized, and we’re thrilled to see Missy Peregrym back front and center following her maternity leave earlier this year. As for why CBS isn’t showing off any specifics in this video, we think that it’s a deliberate move. There’s a real craving right now among viewers for escapism, and opportunities to get away from the outside world and dive into something that is more warm and nostalgic. While FBI is not ironically the warmest show, there is a familiarity to it that is appreciated. People watch to see Maggie, OA, and the rest of the team take down bad guys. With this in mind, this entire promo is geared around that very thing. It’s a move to ensure that there are viewers committed to watching the show from the start, even potentially some who are not altogether familiar with the first two seasons.

Just in case you haven’t seen all that much in the way of details for what lies ahead yet, we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

“Never Trust a Stranger” – The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA’s personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgement, on the third season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Remember that FBI should be paired all season with the FBI: Most Wanted spin-off, so there should be some great stuff from start to finish here. We are more than ready to see what the writers have in store.

