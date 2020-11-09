Outlander notes: The latest Sam Heughan interview, & hope for season 6







In this edition of Outlander notes, we are happy to carry on what is a rather-great trend of new Sam Heughan interviews. The actor has been very busy promoting his recently-released book with Graham McTavish in Clanlands, and that brings us to a new interview that he did on The Edit courtesy of the BBC.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Outlander in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! After you check that out, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for more insight and also view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

If you look at the bottom of this article, you can see a small snippet from the episode where Sam opens up about his love of Scotland, rediscovering it after years living in London, and also working to get back to Outlander once it is safe for all parties involved. Some of these topics you may have heard in other interviews, but we do think it’s reassuring to hear Sam speak so much about the future of the series — and also how filming it allowed him to touch further on his personal roots.

If you are in the UK, you can watch the full interview over at the official BBC website.

Obviously, the primary purpose of Sam’s promotional tour is to promote his book with Graham, but we’d be kidding ourselves if we were to omit the impact that this has on Outlander itself. Sam and Graham are largely responsible for keeping the show in the press at a time when it otherwise wouldn’t be. Think about it — months have passed since the end of season 5, and while there are plans for filming to start before too long, there’s no guarantee of anything when you consider the global health crisis. It’s also hard to share much news even when filming begins, largely due to all of the stuff that is going on in the world right now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some further insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

“I came back to shoot Outlander and really fell in love with Scotland again”#TheEdit’s @DavidJ_Farrell spoke to @SamHeughan about his new book, his TV show Men in Kilts and the progress of Outlander season six. Watch the full interview on iPlayer now: https://t.co/CtEbq28X9V pic.twitter.com/J4QfkUEiKd — The Edit (@bbctheedit) November 9, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







