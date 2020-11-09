MacGyver season 5 premiere spoilers: The hotel caper







You’ve been waiting a long time for news on the upcoming MacGyver season 5 premiere — and we’re very-much pleased to have it now! This episode is one airing on Friday, December 4, and from start to finish there’s a lot to like here. Think in terms of an undercover caper, big twists, and of course plenty of action.

Also, this episode will also serve as another reminder that the organization Codex is still out there, despite them suffering a pretty substantial defeat at the end of this season. For some more details, be sure to check out the full MacGyver season 5 premiere synopsis below:

“Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness” – Mac and the team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals to find a woman with vital information on Codex. However, their target has a new secret identity, including a completely new face, on the fifth season premiere of MACGYVER, Friday, Dec. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that we are the most curious in seeing over the course of this episode is just how much the serialized format of season 4 remains there. The pacing was a little bit different, but we like how ambitious the story became and how high some of the stakes were. There will likely be some emotional aftermath to everything that we saw there, but we do hope that through it all, the series does maintain its great sense of escapism. That fun and spirit of imagination is one of the things that we liked the most about the past few seasons, and we know that there are a lot of people out there craving this at the moment.

Oh, and we totally love that episode titles are going to have to get so much more complicated at this point in the show’s run.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to MacGyver

What do you most want to see when it comes to the MacGyver season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







