Blue Bloods season 11 premiere spoilers: Whoopi Goldberg returns!







To go along with the newly-announced December 4 premiere date of Blue Bloods season 11, we have further details! The first episode back is entitled “Triumph Over Trauma,” and we’re going to have a notable guest star in Whoopi Goldberg. The photo above is your first look at the actress’ return to the show as City Council Speaker Regina Thomas.

This upcoming premiere is the first appearance from Whoopi in this world since all the way back in 2017, and it comes at a time that is very much important. Be prepared to see the CBS show do its part to take on a number of the biggest headlines over the past several months — this has always been a show to touch on current events, so it shouldn’t be a surprised that they are doing so here, as well.

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 11 premiere synopsis with more news as to what’s coming next:

“Triumph Over Trauma” — Amidst a shifting political climate, Frank goes head-to-head with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (Whoopi Goldberg) over protests against police brutality. Also, Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), work together to locate Danny and Baez when they go missing while searching for a killer, and Eddie steps up to help an abrasive woman find her father’s body after it was misplaced during the outset of the pandemic, on the eleventh season premiere of, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It’s important that amidst these current events, the writers are still finding a way to bring back in Joe Hill after the events of the finale. Consider this the creative team combining the show’s past with the topical present.

