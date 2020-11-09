Blue Bloods season 11, Magnum PI season 3 premiere dates confirmed!







We’ve waited a long time in order to learn the premiere dates for Blue Bloods season 11, Magnum PI season 3, and MacGyver season 5. Rest assured that we’re very-much pleased to have them now!

Today, CBS confirmed that all three of these series is going to be coming back on the air on Friday, December 4. MacGyver will kick things off, followed soon after by Magnum PI and with Blue Bloods closing things out. These three shows provide a great deal of escapism for a lot of people out there, so we are very much pleased to know that they are all coming back. Odds are, we’ll get at least a few episodes for each one of them in the month of December — with Christmas Day falling on a Friday this year, odds are that the shows are going to be off at the end of the month and early in 2021.

So why the late start? We think that there are a few different reasons for it. Blue Bloods was one of the later shows to resume production following the global pandemic, and it needed time to get some stories together. Meanwhile, Magnum PI only started a little bit earlier than that. MacGyver actually had some episodes left over from the end of season 4, so there was a little bit less pressure for it to return to work soon.

We’ll see where each one of these individual seasons go but, for now, we’re just glad to know that all of them are going to be back for new episodes before too long.

