Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Joe Biden, 2020 Election, Trump’s loss







We knew even going into the November 8 episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that it was going to be amazing. How in the world could it not be? This was the first episode since Joe Biden was projected to be President-Elect of the United States. We knew that there was a lot of ground to cover from start to finish.

Oliver wasted no time on this weekend’s show documenting some of the celebrations that were taking place across America, and also sharing his own personal thoughts on the election itself.

The main segment tonight was focused a good bit on the election, mostly in terms of the media coverage and the difficult past several days that we’ve all experienced as a country. There has been so much uncertainty, especially when it comes to networks trying to find a way to fill time when the vote counting was stuck firmly in place. Oliver mocked anchors for some of their coverage, and then also mocked Donald Trump and his entire team for how they’ve handled the results of the election. Think in germs of a wild Rudy Giuliani press conference and also Trump himself trying to “claim” Michigan when the results were clearly the opposite.

While there was a lot of stuff within this segment that you may have heard about throughout the week, isn’t it nice to have a reminder of the desperation that is there after Trump’s defeat. Oh, and John also encouraged his viewers to send evidence of rats in intimate positions to Trump’s campaign fraud website. Then, he also gave everyone thirty seconds for everyone to celebrate while he shared various facts about the octopus.

