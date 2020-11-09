The Blacklist season 8: The case for an early Ilya Koslov return







As we are getting closer and closer to The Blacklist season 8 arriving on NBC, we are left with all sorts of various questions to think about. Take, for starters, whether we will see some familiar faces from the past again.

At the moment, is there a familiar face out there more important to this show’s story than Ilya Koslov? If so, it’s hard to think of them. We know that he skipped town near the end of season 7, but before that he was obsessed with the Sirkorsky Archive — otherwise known as something key to the current storyline. This is information that is extremely valuable to Katarina Rostova, and also something that highly motivates one Neville Townsend himself. We’ve never met Townsend on the show, but with the frequency of his name at this point, we have to think that he will be showing up eventually.

Bringing Ilya back at this point for season 8 just makes sense. Take, for starters, all the potentially-unfinished business there could be between him and Liz since she is fully aware of his history with Katarina. (Thank Dom for that.) Also, we don’t know the true nature of his relationship with Raymond Reddington. They’ve been friends a long time, but how was that possible if Reddington didn’t grow up in Russia?

Also, seeing more Ilya also means seeing more Brett Cullen, who is fantastic in this part. We can’t imagine how tricky it is to play this role given how mysterious a lot of his backstory is.

