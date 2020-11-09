SWAT season 4: Shemar Moore sets the stage for emotional premiere







In the event that you haven’t heard as of yet, the SWAT season 4 premiere is coming onto CBS in just a matter of days now … and they aren’t wasting a whole lot of time here before they go bold.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see some of what star Shemar Moore had to say about what is going to be an emotionally-charged two-hour start to the season. This series is taking on subjects like social justice and police reform head-first, and it will also put Hondo in a position where he is raising questions and contemplating his situation in the world. He is a Black police officer in a world where systemic racism is a serious problem. He has a job to do but also feels the pain of those who are suffering. The premiere will feature conflict, but also flashbacks to a younger Hondo back when Rodney King was in the headlines.

If you haven’t see the synopsis for the first episode yet, take a look at it below:

“3 Seventeen Year Olds” – Hondo, his father Daniel Sr. (Obba Babatundé) and his teen charge Darryl (Deshae Frost) confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the Black community, through flashbacks to the city in 1992 following the Rodney King verdict. Also, the SWAT team pursues El Diablo’s scattered drug cartel hiding in the city and a Jihadist group detonating bombs in coordinated attacks, in the first part of the two-hour fourth season premiere of S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Nov. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Guest stars include Donald Dash as 17-year-old Hondo and Rico E. Anderson as younger Daniel Sr. Episode written by executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

The best television shows are often those that make you ask questions about the world around you, and signs point to SWAT doing that. This is more than just your standard police drama, after all.

