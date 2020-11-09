Yellowstone season 4 update: Is filming still going strong?







If you are waiting with bated breath to see Yellowstone season 4 arrive on the air, you are unfortunately going to be waiting a while still. While the series has been renewed already for another season, there is no specific premiere date.

So what can we tell you? It mostly comes down to the good news that the series is currently in production, and has been for some time. For some more photographic evidence of what’s going down at the ranch, take a look at the Instagram photo via Cole Hauser below. Filming is taking place exclusively in Montana this year, with our hope here being that we will be seeing it premiere at some point this summer. Because of the somewhat-isolated nature of the ranch, it makes it a little bit easier for production to happen during the pandemic — though there are still a number of precautions in place.

Just in case you are wondering why there isn’t more in the way of behind-the-scenes scoop out there for the upcoming season, it may have a lot to do with the season 3 finale. Because the lives of so many major characters (including several Duttons!) were left hanging in the balance, the show doesn’t want to give something big away in terms of who lives and who dives.

Realistically, we understand that at least one character would probably go … but we’re still hoping that everyone makes it out in one piece.

