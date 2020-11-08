The Amazing Race season 32 episode 5 video: Preparing for Paris







The Amazing Race season 32 episode 5 is airing on CBS this Wednesday, and we’ll be seeing the remaining teams heading off to an exciting place. Who doesn’t want to go to Paris? It’s a totally different environment than South America, and all of the teams seem ready for the challenges presented there.

In the sneak peek below, the challenge that a lot of the teams are focused on specifically is one related to driving. Europe has a lot of stick-shifts, and it’s pretty darn essential that you know how to drive them. That’s why it is so important you practice ahead of time! At least one team trained in advance of the Race, which is the sort of thing that you really should do before you go on a show like this. Of course, it also helps that you have practical experience doing this, as well — it should feel natural driving when you’re out on the course.

Just based on the amount of focus is on a stick-shift in this promo alone, we have a feeling that we’ll be seeing this play a big factor in this leg in some shape or form. This is easily the sort of thing that can cause you to blow an entire leg, since you aren’t going to get anywhere fast. Add to this some of the other challenges that you’re running into while in a city like Paris — traffic is everywhere, and some teams may not know French all that well.

