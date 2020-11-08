SEAL Team season 4 photo: A struggle for David Boreanaz as Jason







The SEAL Team season 4 premiere is set to air now as a two-hour event in early December, and we have a sense already of how difficult the mission ahead is going to be.

The photo above is from the second episode of the event, one that carries with it the title of “Forever War.” Just from seeing this image alone, it’s probably pretty darn easy to figure out why the title is what it is. Within the first hour of the premiere, David Boreanaz’s character of Jason Hayes will be stranded, alongside Cerberus, from the rest of Bravo Team. By the second hour the two will be reunited with the rest of their group, but it’s far from the end of their struggle. Jason is bloodied and in bad shape, but he’ll continue to do whatever he can to contribute.

We know that SEAL Team has a lot of questions to be answered following the season 3 finale, including what’s next (if anything) for Jason and Mandy and then also where things are going to go with Clay’s future. One of the most important things to remember here is that this is a long season — with that in mind, there really is no reason for SEAL Team as a show to rush into anything. They have the luxury of patience, and biding their time in order to give us all the good stuff.

For now, we’re just glad to see SEAL Team back on the air again — there are all sorts of stories coming up beyond the premiere that are worth checking out.

