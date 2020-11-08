Saturday Night Live: Is Alec Baldwin done playing Donald Trump?







Is Alec Baldwin going to be leaving his Saturday Night Live role of Donald Trump in the dust? After last night, it’s a fair thing to wonder.

In the past, we’ve heard the actor mention on a number of occasions that he doesn’t find a great deal of joy in playing the soon-to-be former President of the United States; he’s also talked about quitting in spite of all of the critical acclaim he’s received. Last night’s episode did feel in part like a changing of the guard, given that Baldwin did end up playing someone other than Trump at one point in the show.

Ultimately, here is some of what Baldwin had to say on Twitter when it comes to the idea of moving on from the character:

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before! … It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do … They’re gonna need an enormous shipment of tissues sent to Mar-a-Lago … On to my next wish. That everyone who voted in this election maintains that commitment and votes in the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s keep this going!!!”

While you could read these tweets as evidence that Baldwin is for sure done playing Trump, we don’t really see it as confirmation of much of anything. Given that there are weeks still of this Presidency, we think that Lorne Michaels would still like to leave the door open to the possibility of Baldwin coming back and playing Trump once more. It’s the sort of role that has too much value to the show, and we’re not sure there will ever be some sort of official “retiring” of the part. Maybe Baldwin will prove us wrong, though.

In the end, we are pretty confident that SNL is going to try and move away from Trump as a subject matter — with him moving away from the Presidency, the show itself is likely to dive into some other subject matters, as well.

