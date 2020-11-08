COBRA season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS, Sky One?







Is COBRA renewed for a season 2, or can you expect for the series to be canceled? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to break that down.

This show, like so many others that air on PBS here in the United States, is based on a British import. The first season aired on Sky One earlier this year, and the good news that we have there is that it will be coming back for another season overseas. As for whether or not that ends up being the case stateside, that remains to be seen … but there is some reason for optimism. It’s another program that PBS can use to fill out their Sunday schedule of British imports, which have become their bread and butter over the years.

There is no denying that COBRA is the sort of series that could go on to have a significant run on television, largely because it is probably more relevant than almost any other that you are going to come across. We’re talking here about a show based on political intrigue and national crises, which certainly do dominate headlines more often than not.

In a statement at the time the renewal was first announced, here is what Robert Carlyle had to say:

“I’m absolutely delighted by the audience reaction and success of Cobra. I look forward to season 2 and welcome the chance to play the PM Robert Sutherland once again”

Of course, you are probably going to have to wait a while to see a COBRA season 2, provided that it does come on the air in America in the first place. Because of what is going on in the world right now, it’s taking so much longer for any show to be back on the air with new episodes. We can’t expect all that much to be altogether different here.

