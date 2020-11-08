Blue Bloods season 11: More hopes of premiere-date news ‘soon’







We know that everyone is very-much interested in learning more about a Blue Bloods season 11 premiere date. How could you not? The majority of the series on CBS at this point have some sort of sense of when they are coming back and here, we’re ultimately just left waiting a while longer.

Rest assured, though, that amidst this very long wait that the cast and crew are continuing to shoot, and there’s a sense of optimism news could be coming before too long. For evidence of that, just see what Steve Schirripa (Anthony) had to say on Twitter below! You can see some behind-the-scenes images of the cast at work on some exterior scenes, also with a proclamation that Blue Bloods Fridays will be back on the network “soon.”

Of course, we are very much cognizant of the fact that “soon” can mean many different things. No Blue Bloods cast member is ultimately in control of when the series is going to be coming back on air, but our hope is that we’ll be able to experience new episodes before the end of the new year. If not December, we’re sure that a January premiere is possible … we just don’t want to be forced to be patient for that long.

The most important thing, though, remains the safety of the cast and crew. We’re happy to wait however long it is needed in order to ensure that everyone can continue to produce episodes with their health front of mind. Let’s just be excited knowing full well that they are coming.

