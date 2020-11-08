Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, November 8?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that this is the day after the Presidential Election was called, you had to imagine that there’d be an interest in what Oliver has to say. There is so much ground for him to cover, whether it be Joe Biden’s big win, the history with Kamala Harris becoming Vice-President, and then also the current reaction and response from the Donald Trump Administration.

Well, herein lies the good news — there is a new episode of Last Week Tonight coming! Not only that, but this is the penultimate episode of the season. The November 15 episode could very well prove to be the finale, at least if Oliver’s show produces 30 episodes this season as they’ve done in years past. That also does go along with the timeline for most seasons of the show.

There will be plenty of time in order to speculate on what the finale for this show looks like, but we imagine that tonight’s episode will be celebratory in some ways. Oliver will likely look at Biden’s victory and what it means, but also the fact that the Democrats still need to fight for control of the Senate and that there is still a lot of work to be done. One of Oliver’s biggest strengths is his ability to be factual and honest, but also still funny … and we imagine that there will be a lot of humor tonight.

We imagine that the next few episodes are going to be an interesting transition for late-night shows, as they try their best in order to pivot from headlines related to Donald Trump to different subject matter. There is certainly a good bit of fatigue for this current political climate, but this is also what the world has known for so long.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now

What do you most want to see on the new episode of Last Week Tonight airing on November 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to kkeep coming back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







