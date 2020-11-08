Euphoria season 2: Should we expect preview for special episode soon?







For those of you who missed the news from last month, there is more in the way of Euphoria coming to HBO, just not how you would expect. There are two bonus episodes that are being put together, with the first one slated to premiere on Sunday, December 6.

We’re less than a month away from the first episode airing, and signs point to it having some sort of holiday theme to it. Given the timing of where we are now, it does lead to us wondering one other question: When are some of the first previews going to be unearthed? How long is HBO going to wait to give us more in the way of news?

Ultimately, we think some details will come sooner rather than later. Given the star power here and Zendaya’s awards recognition, it benefits HBO to start pushing the episode pretty early on. Also, they tend to start promoting projects within a few weeks of what lies ahead.

As for whether or not there will be a lot of specific details unveiled in said previews, that is a completely different story. We’re not altogether hopeful that they will share a ton of what’s ahead for Rue, mostly because there is no real need to. Also, HBO doesn’t necessarily have a whole lot of material here to tease in trailers and in the end, they don’t want to give everything away! Why in the world would they?

We think that odds are, HBO could use some of the upcoming episodes of The Undoing to promote Euphoria a little bit more. That is something both then and many other premium-cable networks have taken a liking to doing over the years. Cross-promotion also keeps a lot of subscribers on board.

