Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! host and TV icon, dies at 80 following cancer battle







Some incredibly sad news is coming out this morning from the television world. Alex Trebek, the iconic host of television's Jeopardy!, has died following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.

Trebek’s diagnosis was first made public while on the set of his famed game show, and he continued to be public with his battle every single step of the way. Jeopardy! was the first to confirm his death, issuing the following statement on their social-media page:

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.

Trebek had long said that he intended to host the series until he no longer could — it was his joy in life, and he recognized fully the joy that it also brought others. This was a labor of love for him all the way around and we anticipate tributes aplenty coming in the hours ahead.

Here are some other statements of note this morning.

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time winner – “Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us.”

James Holzhauer, iconic champion – “It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.”

Brad Rutter, fellow iconic champion – “Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything.”

Trebek is one of those presences that is just a constant part of your life. It’s hard to imagine TV without him, and we say this as a viewer who watched Jeopardy! on and off for as long as we can remember. There will be a time to think more about the future of the show, but for now, we must remember that there is no show without the man. Trebek will always be Jeopardy!, and there will never be another anywhere close to the same.

Our thoughts and deep condolences go out to Trebek’s family and all who loved him. (Photo: Jeopardy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







