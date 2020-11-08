Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan on returning to film, reading scripts







Outlander season 6 is coming — there’s just not any immediate hurry for it to come out, let alone start filming. Safety first, right?

We’ll admit that it’s hard to tease a lot of significant story developments for Jamie, Claire, or the rest of the Fraser clan, and we say that even knowing that the events of the show are based on the books. It’s just hard to pin down anything when you think about the fact that we haven’t heard any casting news or seen the construction of any sets.

Yet, we know that things are quietly being worked on behind the scenes. Speaking to The Scotsman, Sam Heughan confirmed (while promoting his book Clanlands with Graham McTavish) that there is work being done far in advance. He believes he’s read what will be the first four scripts, and now it’s a matter of making sure that everyone can get back on set:

We are gearing up as we speak. We will be back but it’s a big show and lots of people so the logistics are being worked out. Shooting Men in Kilts (the series that inspired Clanlands the book) we were almost guinea pigs for one of the first things to be shot in Scotland, seeing how it all worked with social guidelines. It went without a hitch. I think everyone was just so excited to be back on the road and shooting again. So we’re hoping to be back really soon.

Early indications suggest that season 6 could start early next year at the latest, but everything is going to be dependent on what’s going on with the pandemic. With colder temperatures could very well come a greater amount of challenges.

What are you hoping to see the most when it comes to Outlander season 6?

