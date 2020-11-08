Bodyguard season 2: Who no current updates about its future?







It’s been months since anything new was said in regards to Bodyguard season 2, and of course this does lead to questions aplenty. Is this series for sure done, and are we never going to see more of Richard Madden as David Budd?

Let’s start here with a presentation of the facts — there still remains no official word that Bodyguard as a series is done. While it has not been renewed officially for a season 2, it also is not 100% canceled. There is still a certain degree of hope, but patience is also very much required.

One of the things that is most worth noting right now is that all parties involved with this show are busy on some other projects. For Madden, he’s got a number of different film roles that he is cycling through. Meanwhile, show creator Jed Mercurio also has another season of Line of Duty that he has been working on. In addition to these two having a lot of other projects, remember that some of these said projects have been delayed somewhat by the global pandemic. It’s stalled-out a lot of schedules and plans.

The way that we would look at a potential Bodyguard season 2 is similar to how we would look at another season of Sherlock at this point. While there is a good chance it will happen, at the same time we should note that there’s no clear timetable for it, either. It mostly comes down to when there’s a good story in place and the parties involved are all available to film it.

If there is one party especially invested in making more Bodyguard, it is the BBC. The network received fantastic ratings for the first season back when it aired, so this show will almost certainly remain on their radar.

