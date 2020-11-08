His Dark Materials season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Lyra takes on a new world







Entering His Dark Materials season 2 episode 2 next week, we have a feeling that Lyra will be diving into something that looks and feels different. There’s no other way around that. We’re talking here all about a world here where there are many worlds, and Lyra is going to need to find herself in a place where she is flexible. She has to be prepared to see things as she has never seen them before, and she may also need to be okay to lean on some others, as well.

Is this going to be a fun journey at times? Sure, but we cannot forget the fact that His Dark Materials is often a rather-dark series. There are going to be some significant struggles that many of these characters encounter before we get to the end of this episode, let alone the season overall.

Season 2 episode 2 will have some new faces and also different challenges, and you can read more about them just by checking out the synopsis below:

Upon crossing through to Will’s world, Lyra finds it to be very different to her own.

After encountering the enigmatic Charles Latrom, they head to find a scholar to help get answers about Dust. Lyra meets Mary Malone, who reluctantly agrees to let Lyra interact with ‘the Cave’ – and is astonished by her results.

Will is shocked to discover he has grandparents, but quickly realises he can’t trust them. After Graves’ strong performance during the interrogation of a witch consul, a calculating Mrs Coulter pushes MacPhail to act.

Lyra reveals what she has found out about Will’s father. Upon learning Lyra went through to another world, Mrs Coulter bids the Magisterium goodbye.

The Mrs. Coulter part of the equation here should prove to be rather fascinating. Her being away from the Magisterium may cause her to be a little more unraveled, which could lead to a larger sense of unpredictable. As for what the end result of this will be, that just remains to be seen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to His Dark Materials

What do you most want to see when it comes to His Dark Materials season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for even more insight on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







